Empire Company Ltd. plans to launch the Scene+ loyalty program in Western Canada on Sept. 22.

Customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will be able to collect Scene+ points when they shop at the retailer’s roster of stores including Sobeys Inc., IGA, Inc. and FreshCo Ltd.

Empire recently introduced the Scene+ program in Atlantic Canada on Aug. 11 after becoming a co-owner of the program in June, alongside Scotiabank and Cineplex, as it transitions away from its previous AIR MILES loyalty program.

Empire said it expects to bring the loyalty program to the remainder of Canada in late 2022 and early 2023.

Scene+ currently has over 10 million members across Canada.