(Bloomberg) -- A former UCLA men’s soccer coach will serve eight months in prison after admitting he took $200,000 in bribes to help two phony student athletes win admission to the college as part of a nationwide conspiracy.

Jorge Salcedo, who coached at UCLA for almost 20 years, was brought into the scheme almost five years ago by the University of Southern California women’s soccer coach at the time and became an “eager participant” in it, according to the U.S.

The sentence is among the longest in the vast college admissions case. The longest was nine months for ex-Pimco chief Douglas Hodge.

