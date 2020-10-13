(Bloomberg) -- The Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed from national squad work after testing positive for Covid-19.

The player is currently in isolation and showing no symptoms, Portugal’s soccer federation says in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Portugal is due to play against Sweden on Oct. 15 in Lisbon, as part of the Nations League tournament.

Juventus Football Club SpA, where Ronaldo plays, saw shares fall as much as 6.9% in Milan trading after the news.

