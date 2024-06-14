(Bloomberg) -- Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to buy a 10% stake in Portuguese porcelain manufacturer Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS from Grupo Visabeira as the soccer star continues to invest part of his fortune in a range of businesses.

Ronaldo plans to buy 30% of Vista Alegre Spain in the coming days through his company CR7 SA, Vista Alegre said in a regulatory filing late on Friday. Both parties also agreed to create a 50-50 joint-venture in the Middle East and Asia to promote the Vista Alegre brand and Bordallo Pinheiro — named for a 19th-century Portuguese artist known for his ceramics designs.

“This collaboration between the two will speed up the process of global brand expansion in the prestige and luxury segment in various international markets, both in retail and premium hospitality,” said Vista Alegre.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr in 2022 for a reported annual salary of around $200 million. The 39-year-old has invested in a range of businesses in recent years as he prepares for life after his sports career.

Also Read: Soccer Icon Ronaldo Makes $40 Million Investment in Hotels

In 2015, Ronaldo and Portuguese hotel operator Grupo Pestana SGPS SA announced a plan to invest €75 million in four boutique hotels with a total of 400 rooms in Portugal, Spain and the US. At the time, the footballer said this was his biggest-ever investment as he prepared for life after soccer.

Vista Alegre, which produces and sells porcelains, ceramic items and crystal glassware, did not disclose the value of Ronaldo’s investment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.