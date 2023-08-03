(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa signaled that he is likely to shrink or even dispose of some activities as part of a strategic overhaul he’s slated to present next month.

All of SocGen’s business lines must “make sense from the perspective of long-term value creation,” Krupa said on an earnings call Thursday in response to a question about potential disposals. “Meeting a cost of equity in a sustainable way is a basic requirement that our business activities within our portfolio will have to deliver on.”

He didn’t identify any businesses that don’t meet that standard. The analyst asking the question highlighted SocGen’s presence in Africa and Romania.

The comments from Krupa, who took over in late May, provide more details about a revamp that he’s scheduled to present on September 18. He has previously said he wants to improve the allocation of capital while Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi has made clear he wants Krupa to lift a stock price that’s been the worst performer among the large French banks since the financial crisis.

In recent months, the Paris-based bank has reached agreements to sell four of its units in Africa, putting a fifth one under review.

Krupa also indicated that the new strategy will include measures to rein in costs.

“We’re trying already to do our best in terms of containing the impact of inflation, containing our cost base, but more holistic answers to come in September,” he said, responding to another question about the investor day. “But if the question is, is there room for more efficiency? The answer is yes.”

