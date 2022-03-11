(Bloomberg) --

Societe Generale SA Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea saw his pay surge 34% in 2021, an increase that beat many peers but still doesn’t take him out of the ranks of Europe’s lowest paid major bank leaders.

Oudea’s total compensation for last year amounted to 3.04 million euros ($3.3 million), including variable pay of about 1.74 million euros, according to the bank’s annual report. In 2020, the CEO was awarded a 2.26 million-euro package, but pocketed 1.8 million euros after pledging half of his variable pay to Covid relief support measures.

The steep increase still leaves Oudea one of the lowest paid major banking CEOs in Europe. BNP Paribas SA’s Jean-Laurent Bonnafe earned 4 million euros in 2021, while Deutsche Bank AG’s Christian Sewing earned 8.8 million euros, up about 20% from a year earlier. Credit Suisse Group’s Thomas Gottstein, who saw a 43% decline in pay after the twin hits of Archegos and Greensill, also earned more than Oudea, at 3.8 million Swiss francs.

Last year, SocGen posted a record annual profit, sealing a strong rebound from its first losing year in decades. The performance led Slawomir Krupa, who oversees the firm’s investment banking and trading business, to say that the bonus pool at the bank would rise “massively.”

