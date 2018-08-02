(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA’s investment bank is showing signs of emerging from the doldrums.

The division posted better than expected second-quarter earnings as income from financing deals climbed and trading topped estimates. The French bank weathered a challenging environment in Europe, especially for structured products, while benefiting from demand for prime services and volatility in rates and commodities.

SocGen bounced back from a dismal performance in the first quarter, a period that included the sudden departure of investment-banking boss Didier Valet. Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea further shook up management in May, naming four deputies, and the following month settled regulatory probes into the bribery of Libyan officials and interest-rate manipulation. In the second quarter, it set aside an additional 200 million euros ($233 million) for remaining legal issues.

“Societe Generale posted good results and improved profitability,” Oudea said in a statement Thursday, crediting “a solid performance across all businesses, cost discipline and good risk management.”

Earnings also beat expectations at the French consumer bank and the international banking and financial services unit, helped by lower bad-loan provisions. As a result, group revenue and net income also exceeded the estimates of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The Paris-based bank, a global leader in equity derivatives, recorded a 4 percent decline in revenue from stock trading and prime services. Income from buying and selling bonds, currencies and commodities slipped 1 percent from a year earlier. Leaving aside the effects of foreign exchange swings, debt trading edged higher, while equities slipped 1 percent. Financing and advisory revenue rose about 5 percent to the highest in more than two years.

The numbers improved from first-quarter levels that left investors disappointed. Even so, the trading performance lagged behind the biggest U.S. firms.

