(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA saw a steep decline in equity-trading revenue and missed earnings estimates as Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea grapples with negative interest rates and a slimmed-down investment bank.

The business of buying and selling equities, a traditional strength, did worse than most peers, sliding 20% in the third quarter from a year earlier, SocGen said on Wednesday. The Paris-based bank blamed “adverse market conditions in August” and waning client demand for structured products.

Amid the bank’s biggest restructuring in years, Oudea boosted the bank’s capital strength for a second straight quarter. The longest-serving CEO of a top European bank is cutting 1,600 jobs, slashing costs and paring risk after giving up his main mid-term targets for growth and profitability. The French lender exceeded its capital requirement by the narrowest margin of the eurozone’s top 10 listed banks last year.

The bank also took a charge of 113 million euros ($125 million) to close some businesses in the Balkans, helping push third-quarter net income down 35% from a year earlier.

The bank still plans to take market share in investment and structured products, financing solutions, and advisory on “smart flow” activities.

Revenue from fixed income did better than equities, rising 1% versus the same quarter a year earlier. SocGen cited “strong client activity in financing and rates and credit.”

SocGen boosted its common equity Tier 1 ratio to 12.5%. It achieved its 2020 target for 12% ahead of time last quarter, alleviating concerns among analysts who had suggested the bank may need to raise capital. The bank had been working with McKinsey & Co. to find ways to bolster its CET1 ratio, a person familiar with the matter said in May.

Oudea is seeking to preserve the bank’s traditional leadership in businesses such as equity derivatives while strengthening capital and exiting or refocusing fixed-income activities. Still, the stock has trailed larger rival BNP Paribas SA. BNP Paribas also outperformed SocGen in fixed income and equities in the most recent quarter.

Some analysts have said that ongoing turnover at the trading unit might dent revenue, and that the changes come with high risks. In February, SocGen replaced the markets unit’s head, and the head of the fixed-income business is also leaving.

Read more about the cuts to the investment bank here.

The performance in fixed-income trading trailed the gain of about 10% reported by the large Wall Street peers and a 35% surge at BNP. Among European investment banks, the results were uneven, with Barclays Plc posting a 19% gain, while HSBC Holdings Plc saw a 21% slump in revenue from that business.

SocGen has been scrambling to reduce or exit some trading activities to shore up capital. At the same time, its expanding in some emerging markets and is considering a fully-owned brokerage in China, joining a rush by the world’s biggest banks as the country speeds up the liberalization of ownership restrictions in the financial sector.

To contact the reporter on this story: Keith Campbell in London at k.campbell@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.