(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA swung to a surprise 1.26 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) loss because of charges at its trading unit, extending a losing streak that’s set to increase pressure on Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea.

The French lender posted almost 1.33 billion euros in one-off costs following a review of the global markets and investor services business, including a 684 million-euro writedown. That capped a tough period for the bank, which saw equities-trading revenue decline 80% after structured products were hit for a second straight quarter.

Oudea, already under pressure from the board after an unexpected first quarter loss, is reducing risks and seeking to increase profitability while attempting to maintain the bank’s leading position in equity structured products. Equities trading took a 200 million-euro hit in the second quarter related to companies canceling dividends because of the coronavirus, offsetting a 38% rise in fixed income trading.

Oudea, the longest-serving leader of a top European bank, is accelerating a transition toward simpler products at the investment bank that will see a decline in revenue. The bank said it also expects to cut costs by as much 450 million euros by 2022 at the unit.

The French firm’s biggest rival, BNP Paribas SA, rebounded from a first-quarter profit warning and stock trading hit with a blowout performance in fixed-income. Revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities jumped 154% in the second quarter from a year earlier, offsetting a more than 53% decline in equities trading. It said there was only a “residual impact” from the dividend cancellations.

SocGen set aside about 1.28 billion euros in the second quarter to cover the cost of loans going sour, higher than the 820 million euros in the first three months. The bank’s so-called cost of risk will probably fall at the low end of its range for the year while it also saw a further strengthening of its capital ratio, a key metric watched by bank investors. It expects the CET1 ratio to be at the top end of its 11.5%-12% guidance.

The results signal that SocGen only partially benefited from a broad-based market rally that helped U.S. peers double revenue in fixed income trading. Overall, Wall Street banks’ trading and dealmaking businesses recorded their best quarter in modern history, with $45 billion in revenue. Still, they and European counterparts including Deutsche Bank AG have warned that conditions will probably be less advantageous in the second half of the year.

More details from SocGen’s second-quarter results:

Loss of EU1.26 billion vs estimate of EU183.1 million profit

Revenue EU5.29b vs estimate of EU5.52b

CET ratio 12.5% vs estimate of 12.2%

Fixed income revenue EU700m vs estimate EU556m

Equities revenue 142m vs estimate 313m

Provisions EU1.28b vs EU1.1b estimate

The bank took a large hit in the first quarter because of the collapse of oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd. The Singaporean company filed for creditor protection while owing it about $240 million, people with knowledge of the matter have said, asking not to be identified as the plans are private. That’s prompted SocGen to review its commodities trading business and close its Singaporean trade commodity desk.

SocGen set aside 342 million euros for risky assets in the first quarter, in part related to two fraud-related charges. SocGen didn’t identify the cases but said it may have to set aside more this year.

