(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is studying ways to save 600 million euros ($662 million) in annual costs tied to its operations in Paris, part of an effort to win back investor confidence and improve returns.

The review, known internally as “Ithaque,” started in June, according to a person familiar with the matter. No decision has been made and the savings target may still change, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

The bank declined to comment.

Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea is under pressure to go beyond existing cost cuts amid an economic slowdown and the prospect of even lower interest rates. The new reductions would focus on Paris support functions and add to an ongoing restructuring that aims to save 500 million euros and eliminate 1,600 jobs, mainly in the investment banking unit.

SocGen has hired Bain & Co. to help identify ways to slash expenses by about a fifth on services such as information technology, human resources and the finance department, Bloomberg reported last month. The review might lead to hundreds of additional job cuts in Paris, one person familiar with the matter has said.

Oudea, more than 10 years in the job, is slashing costs and selling assets after a surprise profit warning in January. He wants to preserve the bank’s leadership in businesses such as equity derivatives while strengthening capital.

