Societe Generale SA lost a chance to keep the latest salvo in a dispute with Clifford Chance over careless advice given during a $483 million gold deal from playing out in a London courtroom.

SocGen accused the global law firm of professional negligence when it represented the French lender in a case against Turkish jewelers Goldas Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ithalat Ihracat AS. Clifford Chance then brought a claim against the bank’s allegations to seek a declaration that it was not liable.

The bank hired the firm in 2008 to help pursue Goldas after it alleged the company had failed to pay for 15.725 metric tons (17.334 tons) of gold bullion. The lawsuit was later struck out in 2017 after a judge ruled that SocGen had failed to properly serve Goldas subsidiaries in Turkey and Dubai.

Lawyers for SocGen argued that the lawsuit should be heard in French courts rather than London. Judge Andrew Henshaw disagreed and ruled Friday it should take place in the High Court as “the events that form the subject matter of that dispute all took place here,” and SocGen has a “substantial presence in London.”

Spokespeople for SocGen and Clifford Chance declined to comment.

