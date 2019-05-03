(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA was unable to halt the slide in its investment bank in a quarter where the key equities business was one of the few bright spots for Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea.

Profit at the unit that houses the trading operations declined 16 percent in what’s usually its strongest period. Earnings were dragged down by fixed-income trading, while the larger business of buying and selling equities and providing services to hedge funds did better than almost all peers.

The diverging results show the challenge for Oudea, who is cutting 1,600 jobs across the bank after he had to give up his main mid-term targets for growth and profitability. The CEO, who is seeking investor support for a new term, is trying to show he can preserve a leadership in equity derivatives while exiting or refocusing some fixed-income activities following the trading slump.

Shares of SocGen have been trailing those of larger rival BNP Paribas SA this year, suggesting shareholders are yet to be convinced. Some analysts have said that ongoing turnover at the trading unit might dent revenue and that the changes come with high execution risk. In February, SocGen replaced the markets unit’s head and the head of the fixed-income business is also leaving.

BNP Surprise

The results contrast with those of larger rival BNP Paribas, which on Thursday surprised markets with a rebound in fixed-income trading that beat European and U.S. peers, offsetting continued weakness in equities. BNP, the country’s largest lender, is also cutting some trading businesses after revising down its goals.

At SocGen, revenue from fixed-income trading slumped 16 percent, while equity and prime services sales declined 5.3 percent. Overall, trading was down 7 percent.

Oudea is also struggling to revive revenue growth at its French retail business. Sales at the unit fell about 3.2 percent, while they were flat at BNP Paribas. Still, some good news came from the international banking and financial services operations, which posted a 4.4 percent increase, partly boosted by insurance and car-leasing.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fabio Benedetti-Valentini in Paris at fabiobv@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.