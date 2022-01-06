(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA’s car-leasing arm ALD SA agreed to buy competitor LeasePlan from a consortium led by TDR Capital in a deal valued at 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion).

LeasePlan’s shareholders will receive 2 billion euros in cash as well as shares representing 30.75% of the combined group, according to a statement Thursday. ALD will finance the deal in part through 1.3 billion euro rights issue underwritten by Societe Generale,

Societe Generale is set to remain the long-term majority shareholder of the combined entity, with a stake of roughly 53% at closing.

The proposed transaction has received the support of the boards of directors of Societe Generale, ALD and LeasePlan, as well as LeasePlan’s supervisory board, Societe Generale said .

The merger is set to create a global player in mobility, with a total combined fleet of about 3.5 million vehicles. For Societe Generale, it will represent one of the French bank’s biggest bets in auto leasing since it began expanding into the market in the early 2000s.

The “combined entity will aim to become, in the medium term, a third pillar alongside, on one hand, the retail banking and insurance, and on the other hand, corporate and investment banking businesses,” Societe Generale Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said in the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.