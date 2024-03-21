(Bloomberg) -- There’s no stopping the record-breaking rally in US stocks against the backdrop of an improving outlook for corporate earnings and the frenzy around artificial intelligence, according to Societe Generale SA strategists.

The team led by Manish Kabra boosted its year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 5,500 points from 4,750 — the highest forecast among strategists tracked by Bloomberg. The new target implies gains of more than 5% from current levels.

“US exceptionalism is going from strength to strength,” Kabra wrote in a note. “Despite widespread market optimism, we view this as rational rather than excessive, as profit growth continues to increase and set new records for the S&P 500.”

The S&P 500 has rallied 20% since a team including Kabra recommended buying US stocks in November.

US stocks have scaled new highs this year — with the S&P 500 notching an all-time peak 20 times since the start of 2024 — on bets around Federal Reserve rate cuts. Resilient economic growth has supported corporate earnings, while technology behemoths have soared amid the buzz around artificial intelligence.

Other strategists including Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian and UBS Group AG’s Jonathan Golub have also boosted year-end targets in the past month as market forecasters scramble to catch up with the rally. At Wednesday’s close of about 5,225 points, the S&P 500 has already blown past the average strategists’ target of 4,962 in Bloomberg’s latest tally.

Some prognosticators such as Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have warned the gains are indicative of a market bubble. But SocGen’s Kabra has dismissed those worries, saying that the S&P 500 would need to trade around 6,250 points — 20% above current levels — to hit peak bubble valuations.

Still, he cautioned that the pace of gains would slow after a blowout start to the year as current valuations already reflect expected rate cuts by Fed. He doesn’t expect stocks to decline until the central bank hikes rates again or corporate earnings weaken, Kabra said.

