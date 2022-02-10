(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is planning to reward its bankers by “massively” raising its bonus pool after it rebounded with a record profit from its first losing year in several decades.

The Paris-based lender, whose equities trading desk beat Wall Street with a 23% increase in revenues in the fourth quarter, is monitoring compensation increases at peers to remain competitive and retain talent, Slawomir Krupa, the head of the bank’s Global Banking and Investor Solutions unit, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“I won’t give you the exact figure but it will rise massively,” he said in response to a question about bonuses.

Across Wall Street, banks are contending with the need to attract talent as dealmaking booms, while ensuring top personnel aren’t tempted to jump to other banks. Firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are ratcheting up bonuses by as much as 40% to 50%, causing them to incur some of the highest expenses in years.

SocGen on Thursday reported its best annual profit on record as all main business units beat analysts estimates in the final quarter. The results market a rebound from 2020, when the lender recorded its first losing year in decades, forcing it to slash the bonus pool at the investment bank by about 20%.

