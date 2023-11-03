(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA profit plunged in the third quarter as wrong-way hedges on interest rates weighed on lending income, adding to a slew of headaches Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa inherited when he took over six months ago.

The Paris-based bank said Friday that revenue in the third quarter fell 6.2% from a year earlier while net income slumped 80%. The results reflect €610 million ($648 million) in one-time adjustments, including writedowns on the goodwill of various units and a provision for deferred tax assets.

Profit also fell because hedges put in place before Krupa took over to counter the effect of low rates backfired, with the negative impact on the French retail business peaking in the third quarter. SocGen, which previously guided for a 20% decrease in net interest income in its home market for the year, now said the drop may exceed that.

Krupa has struggled to win over investors in his six months in role and lift a stock that’s trading at the biggest discount to book value among European peers. In September, he outlined a strategic plan that prioritizes capital strength over revenue growth and shareholder returns, sending the stock down 12% in a single day.

Shares of SocGen swung between gains and losses, rising 1.1% at 9:38 a.m. in Paris as the lender said the impact of the rate hedges will peter out by the end of the year. Since Krupa took over in May, the stock is down almost 10%, trading at 0.25 times book value. That’s the cheapest in a Bloomberg index of European financial services companies.

“Revenue momentum is as weak as SocGen’s update at the capital markets day suggested,” RBC analyst Anke Reingen wrote in a note.

French banks generally have struggled to reap the benefits from rising rates as local rules increase their cost of funding while capping the interest rate they can pass on to customers. Yet SocGen’s woes appear worse than those of its peers. In the third quarter, the lender’s domestic retail unit saw its net interest income sink 27%, while BNP Paribas SA posted a 6% drop in the same period.

For 2024, SocGen expects to see its net interest income above or at its level in 2022.

“We view this as a very messy set of results,” analysts Thomas Hallett and Andrew Stimpson at KBW said. “There is not enough to alter the narrative and cautious view.”

The miss on revenue and profit overshadowed a relatively solid performance in the investment bank, which Krupa headed before taking over as CEO. Equities trading declined 1% from a year earlier and fixed-income declined 4.6%, both better than most of SocGen’s European peers. The financing and advisory business had a record third quarter, SocGen said, with revenue up 2.1%.

The bank’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, stood at 13.2% at the end of September, compared with 12.9% expected by analysts.

To help build capital, the new CEO plans to cut costs and improve efficiency. He’s indicated he wants to better allocate capital and cut back on operations that don’t fit. The bank already announced disposals in four African countries, with a fifth unit put under review. SocGen also hired Lazard to advise on a possible sale of its equipment finance unit, known as SGEF, Bloomberg News reported last month.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Societe Generale’s downbeat 3Q report [...] follows the poorly received strategic plan outlined in September, pointing to the lender’s turnaround being long and slow. French retail banking recorded a huge drop in revenue of 16%, while expenses at the International unit surged 34% due to the LeasePlan integration. The investment bank held up better than expected, and though overall costs beat, the overriding picture is one of an arduous road ahead.

— Philip Richards, BI banking analyst

SocGen 9% Revenue Slump Flags Long, Painful Period Ahead: React

SocGen booked a goodwill impairment of €340 million on various businesses outside France during the third quarter, along with its equipment finance activities. A provision for deferred tax assets added €270 million to the bill.

