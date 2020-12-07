(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA expects to reduce costs by about 450 million euros ($545 million) by combining its French retail operations with its Credit du Nord subsidiary, as Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea seeks to bolster flagging profitability.

The number of branches in the combined division will fall to about 1,500 by 2025 from about 2,100 this year, the bank said in a statement on Monday, without disclosing any impact on jobs. The integration will cost as much as 800 million euros, most of which will be booked next year.

This revamp caps a difficult year for SocGen, after its capital markets units, once considered its powerhouse, nearly imploded when the coronavirus roiled global markets, triggering the bank’s worst quarterly losses in 12 years. The lender, which returned to profit in the last quarter, recently announced it would cut 640 jobs, mostly at its investment bank.

In an effort to lower costs and make retail operations profitable, European banks have announced unprecedented plans to close branches in the last months. The closures were accelerated by the pandemic, which bolstered online usage by clients as they sought distance from public places to reduce the risk of virus exposure.

