(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA agreed to merge large parts of its equities business with AllianceBernstein, intensifying the French bank’s bid to eclipse BNP Paribas SA in share trading.

The Paris-based bank and AllianceBernstein will unite their cash equities trading and research units in a joint venture. SocGen will hold 51% and have the option in five years to buy the whole business, which will be run out of London under the Bernstein name.

The venture signals ambitions to take on BNP Paribas’ strengthened equities offer after the rival French bank took full control of its trading unit Exane and added businesses from retreating rivals. The move will also aid Slawomir Krupa, who is set to become SocGen chief executive officer next year, in lowering reliance on the volatile business of equity derivatives which had handed the bank heavy losses during the pandemic.

“This partnership with one of the most recognized firms in research and cash equities, combined with our global leadership in equity derivatives, would create an indisputable leader across the equity business for the benefit of our issuer and investor clients,” Krupa, currently head of the investment bank, said in the statement.

Bernstein Research Chief Executive Officer Robert van Brugge is set to become CEO of the new entity, while SocGen head of cash equities Stephane Loiseau will be named deputy CEO.

The SocGen unit that is to be merged currently employs 240 staff while AllianceBernstein’s has 560, a person familiar with the matter said. There will only be “very limited” job cuts since the two businesses that will be combined have little geographical overlap and the basic idea of the deal is to grow the new entity, a spokeswoman for SocGen said by phone.

The move bolsters what SocGen previously acknowledged is the weakest part of its equities business. In a May 2021 investor presentation, the firm laid out the six pieces of that trading unit, saying its strongest positions came in structured products and so-called delta-one products. Cash equities was the lowest, despite it being one of the industry’s biggest revenue pools.

SocGen shares slipped in early trading in Paris before paring losses, trading at €23.72 ($24.373) as of 10:47 a.m.

France’s biggest banks have seized on an opportunity to grab share in equities trading as many rivals pulled back in that business. Deutsche Bank exited stock trading in its 2019 strategy revamp, and Credit Suisse is shrinking its equities unit after largely getting out of prime brokerage last year.

Bernstein Research generated $452 million in revenue in 2021, about 10% of Alliance Bernstein’s total. The business has traders primarily in New York, London and Hong Kong. The business of cash equities involves acting as broker for highly liquid shares.

SocGen’s deal with AllianceBernstein is one of the first major strategic decisions since the naming of Krupa to replace CEO Frederic Oudea. Krupa beat retail head Sebastien Proto to the top job, bolstering the continuation of a strong investment banking unit under the new leadership.

It’s also a significant expansion for SocGen after several substantial disposals under Oudea such as selling its 20% stake in Amundi when the asset manager went public seven years ago. Last year, it also sold its remaining fund business Lyxor to Amundi.

The JV with AllianceBernstein could boost “Equities & Prime Services growth, which consensus sees generating revenue of €3 billion next year,” Bloomberg Intelligence Jonathan Tyce said in a reaction note. “Having previously exited Amundi and Lyxor stakes -- which we believe diluted the growth franchise -- this transaction is a positive first step for the incoming CEO Slawomir Krupa.”

Profitability Target

SocGen faced a multi-billion-euro hit earlier this year after its exit from Russia, but it has since outlined new revenue targets and pledged higher profitability as rising interest rates and a global trading rally boost revenue.

The French bank’s historically key equities trading desk saw its revenue rise to €806 million in the third quarter, it reported earlier this month. The performance was better than analysts expected and outstripped the 13% average decline across major Wall Street major banks.

The joint venture between SocGen and AllianceBernstein is expected to close before the end of 2023 and will be run as a “long-term partnership.” However, the French lender has the option to take full control of the unit after five years, according to the statement.

AllianceBernstein expects to de-consolidate Bernstein Research as a result of the deal but the decision is not expected to impact its asset management and wealth management units.

