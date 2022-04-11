(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA reached an agreement to sell its Russian Rosbank unit to Interros Capital as it exits the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Paris-based bank has signed an accord to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and its Russian insurance subsidiaries, the lender said in a statement on Monday. Interros is the previous shareholders of Rosbank.

The disposal will have an impact of about 20 basis points on the bank’s CET1 ratio, it said.

The lender also said it will have a 2 billion euro write-off of the net book value of the divested activities and an exceptional non-cash item of 1.1 billion euros related to the reversal of the conversion reserve in the group’s income statement.

