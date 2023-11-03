(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is suffering from two-year-old hedges that weren’t protection after all.

During late 2021 and early 2022, the Paris-based bank under then-Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea took out protection for its interest income as it expected the European Central Bank to keep interest rates low. That bet proved ill-timed when the ECB shortly after set out on an unprecedented sequence of interest rate increases to bring inflation under control.

The hedging decision will erase 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) off its topline this year, Chief Financial Officer Claire Dumas said during an earnings call on Friday. The third quarter alone saw a hit of 500 million euros, she said, though she also said the effect has peaked.

The impact has been a big drag for SocGen. While many competitors have experienced strong growth at their domestic units, revenue at SocGen’s French retail business has been declining for several quarters, according to its statement on Friday.

The costly hedging mistake adds to pressure on Oudea’s successor, Slawomir Krupa, who’s been struggling to persuade shareholders of his vision for SocGen. In a strategic update in September, he cut profitability and shareholder return targets in an effort to build up capital strength. The move frustrated investors and sent shares down 12% in a single day.

The hedging decision was made “in the context of a historically unique change in the interest rate regime,” Krupa said on a call with journalists on Friday. “We have obviously learned from what has happened” and “profoundly modified our approach to this hedging activity.”

French banks generally have struggled to reap the benefits from rising rates as local rules limit the interest rate increases they can pass on to customers. However, SocGen’s woes appear worse than those of its peers, with net interest income at its domestic retail unit saw falling 27% in the third quarter while BNP Paribas SA only posted a 6% drop.

