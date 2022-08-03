(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA outlined new growth targets and pledged higher profitability as rising interest rates and a global trading rally provide a tailwind to outgoing Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea.

The Paris-based lender on Wednesday set a target for average annual growth of at least 3% over the next three years, after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat analyst estimates. A jump in fixed-income trading by almost half stood out in a quarter where all main operating units reported strong gains.

The performance helped cushion the impact of a previously announced 3.3 billion-euro pretax hit from the sale of its Russian unit Rosbank PJSC, which handed Oudea his third quarterly loss since market volatility picked up in early 2020. One of the longest-serving CEOs in European banking, he restructured the firm after a rollercoaster performance and in May announced he will not seek another term.

The second quarter “concluded two years of intense and disciplined execution of our various strategic projects,” Oudea said in a statement. He said he was “confident regarding both the short term, in an undeniably more uncertain environment, and in the medium term.”

Revenue rose across the board in the second quarter, as SocGen joined other European lenders in seeing higher lending income against the backdrop of rising interest rates. French retail banking reported an 8.5% increase in the top line, while international retail banking and financial services saw a 16% jump.

In the investment bank, the financing and advisory business reported 14% higher revenue, even as surging interest rates, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and volatile markets weighed on results at many peers.

The gains were even more pronounced in trading, where income from buying and selling fixed-income securities jumped by about half, better than Wall Street. The larger equities business saw a 7.5% increase, SocGen said in its statement, in line with peers.

The growth also allowed the bank to improve guidance for its trading unit. SocGen is now targeting revenue of 4.7 billion to 5.3 billion euros for its Global Markets unit in 2025, up from average expected revenue of 4.5 billion euros previously.

Trading desks across the world have enjoyed a boost from the market volatility as clients seek to hedge against risks. But the business is notoriously volatile and handed Oudea, a proponent of a strong investment banking unit, his first losing year when the pandemic upended markets in 2020. SocGen rebounded with a record profit last year, only to suffer another hit this year when it decided to exit Russia, where it was one of the most exposed European lenders.

Oudea also set new profitability targets, for a cost-to-income ratio of below 62% by 2025 and a return on tangible equity of 10%. The CEO had set a more ambitious profitability target five years ago, but was forced like many rivals to scrap it when negative interest rates and challenging markets weighed on European lenders.

