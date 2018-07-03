(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is acquiring the Commerzbank AG business that includes the German lender’s exchange-traded products and market-making operations as it seeks expansion in Europe’s largest economy.

The French bank will take over investments products, flow products and asset management businesses based in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Zurich, according to an e-mailed statement on Tuesday. While it didn’t disclose financial details, it did say the acquisition will have a positive impact on return on tangible equity after integration and have an effect on capital.

SocGen had faced competition from other bidders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for the unit, which generated about 350 million euros ($406 million) of revenue last year, and said that the acquisition will boost its position in derivatives and investment products across asset classes. Commerzbank had put the Equity Markets and Commodities business up for sale as it scales back trading and focuses on lending to retail and corporate clients.

“It’s a good complement to our existing activities,” SocGen deputy chief executive officer Severin Cabannes said by phone. “It’s a real strengthening of our franchise and completes our German set-up.”

SocGen and rivals are seeking to increase their presence in Germany. That’s prompted speculation that they could be interested in acquiring a larger part of Commerzbank after years of restructuring at the lender draws to an end. Both BNP Paribas SA and Italy’s UniCredit SpA are said to have been in touch with the German government about buying its 15 percent stake in the rescued bank, while Cerberus Capital disclosed owning a 5 percent stake in July, making the U.S. buyout firm the second-biggest shareholder after the state.

The deal also includes an asset management business representing about 13 billion euros and will mean the transfer of about 500 staff. SocGen said it expects to have approvals for the deal in place in the second half. Excluded from the transaction are Commerzbank’s cash equity brokerage and commodities hedging business.

