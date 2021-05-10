(Bloomberg) --

Societe Generale SA plans to focus its investment bank more on corporate banking as Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea attempts to turn the unit around following steep trading losses on complex derivatives last year.

The Paris-based lender on Monday said the business, which is heavily geared toward markets activities, will pursue a “client-centric” strategy and make targeted capital allocations to financing, advisory and transaction banking. The division, known as Global Banking and Investor Solutions, also set a profitability target for a return on normative equity of more than 10% from 2023.

Oudea, one of the longest-serving bank CEO’s in Europe, has been an ardent supporter of the investment bank even as it was hampered by new regulations. The trading business, SocGen’s one-time powerhouse, plunged the bank into its first annual loss in more than three decades after derivatives linked to dividends blew up at the onset of the pandemic.

The French lender, which reviewed the unit in the wake of those losses, said it aims for a 3% revenue growth for its financing and advisory businesses between 2020 and 2023, while markets revenue is expected to normalize at around 5 billion euros in 2023.

SocGen previously announced plans to cut 450 million euros in costs in its markets unit by 2023. It’s currently implementing 640 job reductions, mostly in the investment bank, which was announced in November last year.

Over the past years, SocGen had sought to boost the profitability of the investment bank. In 2019, the bank cut 1,200 jobs in the division after a slump in trading revenue.

The equities trading business at the center of last year’s losses has since rebounded, turning in its best performance last quarter since 2015.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.