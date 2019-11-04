(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA plans to set up a fully-owned brokerage in China next year, joining a rush by the world’s biggest banks as the country speeds up the liberalization of ownership restrictions in the financial sector.

The French lender’s previous plans for China included investing 1 billion yuan ($142 million) to obtain a 51%-owned local brokerage, but SocGen has made its intentions more ambitious as it seeks growth abroad and retrenches in a sluggish European market, according to people familiar with the matter. SocGen wants to build the business itself rather than buy a Chinese firm, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private plans.

Overseas institutions can apply for total control of their onshore ventures from next year, China’s securities regulator said last month. After waiting for that step for decades -- and despite trade tensions between China and the U.S. -- Wall Street is moving in: Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among those seeking fully-owned local brokerages.

No one at SocGen was immediately available to comment.

SocGen is already in the midst of a cost-reduction plan. Since 2017, it’s targeted the French retail business as well as its investment bank for cuts after missing financial targets.

More cost cuts at SocGen haven’t been ruled out given the likelihood that negative interest rates in Europe will last, according to one of the people familiar with the bank’s strategy. One option is to shrink the bank’s footprint on the continent further, the person said.

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer Didier Valet told China’s Economic Observer last year that SocGen sought five licenses, including securities trading, and was looking for partners for a Shanghai-based venture, depending on how the regulatory picture evolved.

Futures traders can apply for full foreign ownership from Jan. 1, fund managers can apply from April 1, and the securities industry will be able to file for 100% stakes on Dec. 1.

Citigroup, which is dissolving its investment-banking joint venture in China, may initially focus on brokerage and futures trading while expanding its custodian services, people familiar with the bank’s plans told Bloomberg News last month.

