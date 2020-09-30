(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA lashed out at European bank regulators for imposing a de-facto ban on dividend payments, saying the policy risks making the industry “uninvestable.”

The European Central Bank’s request that banks hold off payouts to conserve capital and keep credit flowing during the pandemic could backfire, SocGen Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said in a virtual conference on Wednesday, directing his ire at ECB supervisory board member Felix Hufeld. SocGen is one of the banks hit hardest by the dividend restriction.

If dividend payments are tied to capital levels “then the incentive for banks is to have more capital and lend less, to support the economy less,” said Bini Smaghi, a former ECB board member himself.

French banks, which had promised the fattest dividend payouts to their shareholders, have been leading critics of the dividend ban for months. SocGen’s stock has fallen about 64% this year, one of the worst performances on the benchmark STOXX Europe Banks Index.

Bini Smaghi told Hufeld, who is also head of Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin, that regulators need to reflect on whether their actions have harmed banks.

Hufeld fired back by saying that banks are well served by the regulation put in place after the financial crisis. He told Bini Smaghi that bankers shouldn’t complain when supervisors push them to build up capital in good times.

While the ECB extended its dividend restrictions for big banks until the end of the year, BaFin has said will allow smaller German lenders to make payments if they have the financial strength. BaFin said it wants the banks it supervises to conserve capital, but cannot issue a blanket ban, Hufeld said.

