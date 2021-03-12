(Bloomberg) -- Social Capital Hedosophia, the partnership between serial dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne, is planning to seek at least $1 billion listing a company in London focused on climate change solutions, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The investment firm is preparing an initial public offering of a vehicle that will pursue multiple acquisitions, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The company will also build out its own operations tackling environmental issues, the people said.

Social Capital Hedosophia is working with the advisers on the proposed deal, which is code named “Project Impact,” one of the people said. It’s targeting a listing later this year for the vehicle, which isn’t structured as a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.

No final decisions have been made, and details of the planned offering could change, the people said. A representative for Social Capital Hedosophia declined to comment.

