(Bloomberg) -- Social Capital Hedosophia is seeking to raise at least $2 billion for three new blank-check companies, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The partnership between venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and longtime investor Ian Osborne is preparing to publicly file plans with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise $350 million, $650 million and $1 billion for its fourth, fifth and sixth special purpose acquisition companies, respectively, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Social Capital will seek to gather as much as $2.76 billion collectively: $483 million, $897 million and $1.38 billion for the three vehicles. That can occur if the deals are increased by 20% and a 15% greenshoe is exercised by underwriters, said the person. Those expansion mechanisms were both utilized in Social Capital’s first three IPOs, Bloomberg data show.

The partnership, which raised its first SPAC in 2017, is ramping up its offerings amid a surge in popularity for the investment vehicles. SPACs provide a faster route for companies seeking to go public without the scrutiny or risks of an initial public offering.

A representative for Palo Alto, California-based Social Capital Hedosophia declined to comment.

The fourth Social Capital vehicle is set to feature Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia as a lead independent director while Facebook Inc. engineering executive Jay Parikh and former Twitter Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo would hold the same role at the fifth and sixth SPACs, respectively. At least one of the vehicles is likely to pursue an acquisition outside the U.S., the person said.

Social Capital has as many as 26 such deals planned. On a podcast, Palihapitiya said he reserved tickers ranging from “IPOA” through “IPOZ” on the New York Stock Exchange.

This week, the partnership’s second blank-check company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, agreed to merge with property technology Opendoor. Its first SPAC merged with billionaire Richard Branson’s space company to form Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

