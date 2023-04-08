(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING HEADLINES:

A Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas issued an order suspending the US government’s decades-old approval of a key drug used in medication abortion, initiating a process that could block access to the pill nationwide in a week. But his order Friday was almost immediately contradicted by a Democratic-appointed judge in Washington State who affirmed the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone and blocked the government from restricting access.

Gen Z was trending on Twitter after two young Democratic Tennessee state representatives were kicked out of office this week by the Republican-led legislature over a gun control protest. Justin Jones, 27, and Justin Pearson, 28, are slightly older than a rough definition of Gen Z as being born between 1997 and 2012 but many tweets expressed optimism about what the youngest generation in political power might achieve.

More highly classified US government documents were leaked on social media sites, a breach that details secrets on Ukraine, the Middle East and China. The Departments of Defense and Justice are investigating. The photographed documents began appearing early in the month.

China announced it will conduct military drills “around” Taiwan for three days after the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned from visits to the US.

The third round of the Masters was set to resume on Saturday after being halted a day earlier as heavy rains and wind brought down trees near patrons. Nobody was hurt as the storm rolled through the Augusta National Golf Club, but television clips show people scurrying for safety as the trees fell.

