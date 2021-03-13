(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

U.S. air travelers reached 1.35 million people on Friday, a record high since the pandemic descended a year ago, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. Air travel is still down more than 40% from the equivalent Friday in 2019.

#Bitcoin is trending as it topped $60,000 for the first time on Saturday morning. The largest digital token is up about 1,000% in the past year amid signs of increasing institutional interest as well as speculative demand.

Elon Musk said Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, should enable trading of Dogecoin, a joke coin that he frequently touts on social media, according to his tweet. Coinbase, which was said to be valued at $90 billion in recent private auctions, is set to go public via a direct listing this month on Nasdaq.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson trended on Twitter after he said he never felt threatened during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but that he might have been concerned for his safety had there been Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters iinvolved. He spoke on the radio talk show “The Joe Pags Show.”

Chris Harrison will not host the next season of the reality dating show “The Bachelorette” after controversy over racially insensitive comments. ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said Friday they are “dedicated to improving the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) representation of our crew” within “The Bachelor” franchise.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.