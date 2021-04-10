(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Jack Ma is trending. China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its home-grown internet giants.

Separately, Beijing forced Ma’s elite business academy, Hupan University, to suspend new student enrollments as authorities crack down on the Chinese tech billionaire’s empire, the Financial Times reported.

A profile called “Inside the Fight for the Future of The Wall Street Journal,” published by The New York Times, examines tensions within the WSJ’s newsroom between factions who wanted to widen the newspaper’s scope to appeal to diverse readers by covering racial disparities, and executives who stalemated the change.

A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers held him at gunpoint, pepper-sprayed him and knocked him to the ground. The name of the officer, Caron Nazario, who’s Black and Latino, was the No. 1 trending term on Twitter Saturday morning.

SCOTUS was trending after the U.S. top court cleared two Northern Californians to resume hosting weekly Bible studies and communal worship for eight to 12 people, in a 5-4 order issued late Friday night.

The majority said California was unconstitutionally discriminating against religion in parts of the state by limiting in-home gatherings, including worship services, to three households without imposing similar restrictions on commercial establishments.

Bitcoin climbed back above $60,000 in early Saturday trading. The rise comes ahead of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s trading debut on Nasdaq next week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.