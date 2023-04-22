(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING COMPANIES:

Bed Bath & Beyond is considering selling assets and intellectual property as part of a potential bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The retailer is also looking to line up funding from Sixth Street Partners to support its operations through Chapter 11 proceedings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Talks remain fluid and plans could still change, the people said.

BUZZING HEADLINES:

The US Supreme Court blocked a Texas judge’s restrictions on a widely used abortion pill from taking effect, keeping the drug fully available while a legal fight goes forward. Twitter users focused on the dissent from Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The focus of the fight now shifts to the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which on May 17 will hear appeals.

Sudan’s army said it will facilitate the evacuation of foreigners who’ve been trapped in the country since an internal conflict erupted last weekend, after a three-day cease-fire was agreed.

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian whose alter ego was the glittery and snobbish Dame Edna Everage, died in Sydney at age 89. He toured the UK last year with a one-man show.

