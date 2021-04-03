(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Amazon.com Inc. apologized for a tweet denying its workers are sometimes forced to urinate in bottles, a rare instance of contrition from the world’s largest e-commerce company.

After enduring several days of criticism, the company issued a blog post saying Amazon had been referring specifically to its warehouse workers, not contract drivers who often struggle to find washrooms while on the road delivering packages.

Here’s Amazon’s original tweet response to Representative Mark Pocan on March 24:

Former President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after it announced plans to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia to show its concern for voting rights. Trump also singled out companies that have spoken against Georgia’s new law.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans,” Trump said in a Friday statement. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!

Former President Barack Obama had his own take on the situation, tweeting congratulations to the league, which he said had honored Hank Aaron, the Black baseball great who died in January.

Two Republican lawmakers revoked their endorsements of Texas GOP congressional candidate Sery Kim, a Korean American, who said in a political forum on Wednesday that she opposes the entry of Chinese immigrants to the country because they “steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus.”

California Republican Representatives Young Kim and Michelle Steel, who endorsed Kim in March, told the Washington Post that they “cannot in good conscience continue to support her candidacy” and told Kim that her “hurtful and untrue comments about Chinese immigrants” were unacceptable.

Tom Farrell, the former chairman and CEO of Dominion Energy and a powerful figure in business and politics in Virginia, died at 66 after battling cancer. He passed away a day after retiring from the board as his illness “took a sudden turn in recent weeks,” the company said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.