(Bloomberg) -- Benedict XVI, who shocked the world’s 1.2 billion followers of the Roman Catholic Church when he became the first pope to resign in almost six centuries, died. He was 95.

Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday at his residence in the Vatican. The public will be able to pay respects to Benedict from Jan. 2 when his body will be on view in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans of Barbara Walters, the ABC News journalist who defined an era of celebrity interviews. In half a century at the network, she interviewed everyone from Richard Nixon to Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky, who discussed her affair with former US President Bill Clinton.

She was 93.

Google’s No. 1 search in 2022 around the world was Wordle, the five-letter word game. Top news was Ukraine and the most searched celebrity was Johnny Depp. In the US, the top searches were the same, although “election results” topped Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth II was the most-searched death globally in 2022. Paneer pasanda was the leading recipe.

Donald Trump’s tax returns show how the former president used a range of write-offs in the US tax code to pay little or no federal income tax, according to six years of records released Friday by a House panel.

The returns, which include his personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, are the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House. The release comes just days before Democrats relinquish their House majority, which will end much of their ability to investigate him.

