(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

The official Joe Biden HQ debuts on “Animal Crossing,” as the Democratic candidate’s campaign seeks to reach out to voters on the popular Nintendo video game. Users can visit the Biden island, which has poll booths, ice cream and “no malarkey,” the Verge reported.

President Donald Trump blasted Senator Ben Sasse on Twitter Saturday morning, after the New York Times reported the Kentucky lawmaker is among Republicans who are edging away from Trump.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern swept to an historic victory in general election, after her successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coca-Cola Co. confirmed Friday that it will stop selling Tab, its iconic diet soda brand introduced in 1963.

Manhattan Bryant Park’s Bank of America Winter Village will return this year. Ice skating will require advanced reservations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.