Joe Biden turned 79, and the oldest sitting U.S. president was flooded with digital missives wishing him well and less so. Vice President Kamala Harris was trending as the first woman to serve as acting president, for 85 minutes on Friday as Biden underwent a colonoscopy during a full medical check-up.

Protesters gathered in the thousands in Austria on Saturday, demonstrating against increasingly restrictive measures to end the surge of Covid-19 cases. The protests, quiet as of early afternoon, were organized by the far-right Freedom Party.

With infections surging to records around Europe, the backlash against new restrictions is rising. The Dutch city of Rotterdam was cleaning up from a riot Friday night, in which the city’s mayor acknowledged that the police fired live rounds that hit at least two protesters.

The word “riot” was also trending after Arcane, a sci-fi Netflix show debuted its last season on Saturday.

Singer Lizzo was spotted in the crowd of Harry Styles’ latest Los Angeles show. The superstar posed for pictures with K-pop star group BTS, and was in attendance with R&B singer Sza. Ariana Grande was also said to be in the crowd.

