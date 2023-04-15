(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING COMPANIES:

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has rallied past $30,000 but the wider crypto industry is a shadow of what it was the last time the token crossed that milestone. That’s due in part to a wave of bankruptcies, including Voyager Digital, Celsius, FTX, Blockfi, Genesis Global that followed Three Arrows’ collapse.

BUZZING HEADLINES:

Coachella, the concert festival in the California desert, has kicked off another year, bringing together bands of the early 2000s (Blink 182), a top recording artist (Bad Bunny), the biggest K-pop girl band in the world (Blackpink), and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, who is set to make history as the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic.

Mike Pence was greeted with boos in his home state of Indiana, as the former vice president and potential 2024 Republican candidate delivered remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference, hours before his ex-boss and possible rival Donald Trump spoke.

Friday’s event in Indianapolis marked a rare instance of the two former running mates appearing at the same venue — though not at the same time.

Ireland was trending on Twitter as President Joe Biden concluded his tour through his ancestral home country by declaring his intention to seek re-election, capping a journey of personal nostalgia with a look toward the next chapter of his political life.

“My plan is to run again,” the president told reporters before boarding Air Force One as he began a journey back to the US.

