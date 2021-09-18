(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

The K-pop group BTS is traveling to New York as South Korea’s special envoys for the annual United Nations General Assembly, which will be held in-person after going all-virtual in 2020.

Heads of state scheduled to attend the Sept. 20-27 event include U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines and confronting the rising dangers of climate change will dominate the week-long gathering.

Thousands of Haitian migrants arrived in the U.S. and camped under a bridge in the small Texas city Del Rio this week, part of a sudden surge of asylum seekers at the southern border.

U.S. officials plan to expel a “massive” number of migrants to Haiti on flights starting Sunday, according to the AP.

The first private flight of SpaceX, which launched four civilians on a three-day orbital excursion on Wednesday, is set to return to the Earth tonight, with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The flight, dubbed Inspiration4, is at its core a promotional event to make the public, and wealthy people in particular, more comfortable with the idea of taking a space jaunt.

Robert Durst, 78, the New York real-estate heir accused of at least three murders, was found guilty Friday of killing a long-time friend 21 years ago in California.

Prosecutors allege he killed Susan Berman because she helped him cover up the murder of his wife almost four decades ago, and he feared she might expose him to authorities.

A “van couple” is trending on social media as the man, Brian Laundrie of Florida, has been declared a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito, after their cross-country van trip.

The man’s parents told the police on Friday evening that they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

