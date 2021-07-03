(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Emergency workers plan to demolish the remainder of the partly collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside on Sunday amid concerns that the structure could come tumbling down on its own, the AP reported, citing a Miami-Dade fire official.

Residents in another building in Miami-area were ordered to evacuate Friday after an audit found the building to be unsafe.

A tweet from the White House boasting that Americans will save 16 cents buying the ingredients for a July 4 cookout this year drew mockery, as commentators pointed to rising inflation and gas prices.

The Farm Bureau reported that the average cost of a BBQ for ten people came in at $59.50, or less than $6 a person, and a smidgen below 2020. They characterized prices as “stable,” though.

The New Yorker investigated how Britney Spears was stripped of her rights and lost control of her life under a long-time conservatorship.

“At the time, I thought we were helping,” a former friend of the Spears family told the magazine, adding that she regrets the testimony she offered that may have helped secure the conservatorship. “I helped a corrupt family seize all this control.”

Videos of a fire emerging from the sea in the Gulf of Mexico trended on Twitter. The fire, which happened at an underwater pipeline at a Pemex facility following a gas leak, is under control. The company said it will investigate the cause.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents of Wakefield and Reading, Massachusetts, Saturday morning after a group of heavily armed men refused to comply with police and fled into the woods from Interstate 95, NBC Boston reported. A portion of the I-95 was shut down for a time.

Police said the men claimed to come from a group “that does not recognize our laws.” By late morning nine suspects had been taken into custody.

