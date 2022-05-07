(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING HEADLINES

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says the court is obligated to take a look at established precedent, and that government institutions should not be “bullied,” CNN reported. His comments on Friday came after the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide. Speaking to an audience of mostly judges and lawyers in Atlanta, Thomas said the Supreme Court is the “end of the line” and can’t be bound by “stare decisis,” or what has already been decided. The leak of the opinion has sparked a national debate about the future of reproductive rights.

A 2,000-year-old Roman marble bust that had been bought for $34.99 at Goodwill store in Austin, Texas, went on display this week at the San Antonio Museum of Art. The bust was bought in 2018 by an Austin antiques collector, Laura Young, who tracked down the last owners, a museum in Germany, where it will return next year. It’s unclear how the 52-pound sculpture made it to Texas, though it’s speculated that a U.S. service member brought it after World War II.

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday. The derby, held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, is the oldest continuously held sporting event in the U.S, dating back to 1875. Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of Churchill Downs, told Bloomberg’s Business of Sports that he expects attendance to reach 150,000 people at this year’s race if the weather is fair. The race is held rain or shine.

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that it has reached an agreement to be purchased by a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner, Todd Boehly, and Clearlake Capital. The 4.25 billion pound ($5.25 billion) transaction includes a 2.5 billion-pound purchase of shares in Chelsea plus 1.75 billion pounds for further investments in the club, Bloomberg previously reported.

If the deal goes through, the club would be the 10th in the Premier League backed by U.S. investors. The sale still requires approval from the British government, which sanctioned the club’s current owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

