BUZZING COMPANIES

Twitter is taking steps to block Elon Musk from acquiring the company by deploying a so-called poison pill. It allows existing investors to buy more stake at a discounted price, effectively diluting the ownership of the hostile party. The plan would take effect if Musk’s 9% stake grows to 15% or more.

BUZZING HEADLINES

Russia banned U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several high-ranking U.K. officials from entering the country over their support of Ukraine. The action is viewed as largely symbolic given Western officials have all but stopped traveling to Russia after it invaded Ukraine. The U.K. has been among the most aggressive Western nations in imposing sanctions on Moscow and supplying military aid to Kyiv.

New York City celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut as the first Black Major League Baseball player on Friday by temporarily renaming the busy intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway in Times Square “Jackie Robinson Way.”

The second day of Coachella is underway after the opener featured performances from Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar.

BUZZING TWEETS

Don Lemon is launching his own show on CNN+, the new streaming channel of the cable news network. The service garnered 100,000 subscribers in its first week, Bloomberg News reported, a strong start in the competitive market for news and streaming subscriptions.

