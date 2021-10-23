(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

More details have emerged on Alec Baldwin’s misfire of a loaded prop weapon on a film set that killed one person and injured another.

A crew member yelled “cold gun,” meant to indicate the weapon wasn’t loaded, as he handed Baldwin the firearm, CNN reported, citing a court document.

Donald Trump’s tech SPAC could make him the richest he’s ever been by adding billions with a massive boost from meme-stock mania.

The stock gain drove the implied value of the new venture to more than $8.2 billion, and it appears Trump will own more than 50% of the combined company, based on figures from press releases and filings to the SEC.

That would boost his fortune from his estimated net worth now of $2.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Facebook’s employees took to an internal discussion board to express shock and outrage as the social media giant failed to police its platforms ahead of the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations including Bloomberg.

“I’m struggling to match my value to my employment here,” said an employee as the violence of that afternoon unfolded.

Walmart Inc. is recalling an aromatherapy spray in the U.S. because of the possible presence of the bacteria that can cause meliodosis, a rare and possibly fatal infection. Two deaths in the U.S. have been reported.

The source of the infections hasn’t been confirmed, but a bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the people who died, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Global leaders will meet at the UN’s COP26, a series of high-stakes climate talks, in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on coal, the biggest obstacle to meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.