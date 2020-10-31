(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Fans of Sean Connery mourned the passing of the original James Bond star on Twitter. The Scottish-born actor, the first to utter the famous movie line, “the name’s Bond, James Bond,” died at 90.

An American citizen who’d been held hostage for several days in Nigeria was rescued by U.S. forces on Saturday, according to the Pentagon. The man, an American missionary, was abducted this week from his home in a small southern Niger village, ABC News reported. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo hailed the rescue.

The New York Post is allowed to tweet again. Twitter Inc. earlier locked the newspaper’s account following its publication of a story on Oct. 14 that contained allegations about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Bitcoin advocates celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper, released by the mysterious inventor Satoshi Nakamoto on Halloween 2008. This week, the price of the largest digital currency rallied to its highest level in almost three years.

Taiwan held its annual pride parade on Saturday, as tens of thousands of people gathered for the world’s largest such event since the pandemic began. More than 200 days have passed without a local Covid-19 transmission on the island.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.