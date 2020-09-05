(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

President Trump instructed federal government agencies to stop sensitivity training, including those that reference critical race theory or white privilege, or any teaching that the U.S. is “inherently racist or evil.”

Protests escalated in Rochester, New York, on Friday night and Saturday morning during the third day of demonstrations over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who was hooded by police and died in custody in March.

Pro-Democracy protesters are urging a boycott against Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan because of a tweet by lead actress Liu Yifei that showed support for Hong Kong police.

Outrage grew against Trump after Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin confirmed details of the Atlantic magazine’s report that the president referred to Americans who died in war as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump denied that he made the remarks.

Riders in the 2020 Tour de France are beginning stage eight, heading into the mountains of the Pyrenees.

It’s also Kentucky Derby day. The race will have no spectators this year, and Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law is a favorite to win. Bloomberg News senior editor David Papadopoulos, who’s been publishing his Triple Crown picks since 2012, said the horse is “so freakishly good that he could be far from his best and still win.”

Demonstrators are also expected in Louisville, where Breonna Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot at home by police in March.

Spike in readership: Nordea Bank (ECB path for euro); Berkshire Hathaway (sells Wells Fargo stake); Imax (analyst rating)

Spike in Twitter volume: Bankia and CaixaBank; Etsy Inc.

Gaining momentum on social media: Natera Inc.; Exelixis Inc.; GoDaddy Inc.

