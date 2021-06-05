(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Twitter Inc. says it’s working to regain access for users in Nigeria. Earlier, the country suspended the social media platform’s operations indefinitely, after Twitter deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bitcoin erased gains and fell by as much as 4.7% on Saturday, to as low as $35,324. Weibo, a Chinese social-media service, appears to have blocked some cryptocurrency-related accounts, citing violation of laws and Weibo community rules. Weibo has cracked down on various cryptocurrency-related accounts in the past.

At least 100 people were killed by suspected militants in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, according to the government. The West Africa country didn’t say who might be responsible for this attack.

A federal judge overturned California’s longtime ban on assault weapons, saying the AR-15 rifle is like the Swiss Army Knife, a “perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment.”

California governor called the ruling a direct threat to public safety:

Royal Caribbean International will no longer require cruise passengers to be vaccinated, a reversal from previous stance and vaccine protocols it submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, Miami Herald reported.

In a Friday announcement on the return of cruise lines in the summer, the company says it strongly recommends guests to be fully vaccinated, and those who aren’t will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, “which will be announced at a later date.”

