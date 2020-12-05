(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

DACA is trending after a federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump Administration must fully restore the so-called Dreamers program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, opening the door to new applicants for the first time since 2017.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said authorities are investigating a party held by the New York Young Republican Club Thursday night in his state, after the group couldn’t find a venue in New York. Photos of the fundraiser show people were not wearing masks and not social distancing indoors.

A fire broke out in a vacant building in Manhattan’s East Village early Saturday morning, damaging a nearby 128-year-old church. The New York City Fire Department said there were four minor injuries to firefighters. The fire is under investigation and firefighters will continue to operate at the scene “for a while.”

Vacant buildings in New York City aren’t rare. Even before Covid, 2,600 people a week were leaving the city, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest survey. The shrinking of New York would be significantly faster without international arrivals.

Robert Iger, former CEO of Disney, paid tribute on Twitter to Walt Disney, who was born on this day in 1901. Iger earlier said he would consider a role in the Biden administration, if the right position came along.

