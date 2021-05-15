(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Al Jazeera and The Associated Press said the building that houses their offices in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli air strike. The attack came about an hour after the military ordered people to evacuate the building. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were casualties.

Disney announced it will no longer require visitors to wear a face mask in outdoor common areas at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Masks are still required in all indoor locations and on transportation.

The U.S. government’s decision Thursday to relax masking guidelines for the vaccinated could hasten the turnaround for Disney’s park business.

“We think it’s going to make for a much more comfortable experience this summer in the heat and humidity of Walt Disney World in Orlando,” CEO Bob Chapek said Friday when the company reported second-quarter earnings.

Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s all said they’re eliminating mask requirements for vaccinated customers, in response to the latest CDC guidance. They won’t require proof of vaccination, but hope that customers will be responsible, while also continuing to wear face coverings in towns and cities that still have mask mandates in place.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Venmo was trending after BuzzFeed said Friday it found President Joe Biden’s account on the widely-used payment app “after less than 10 minutes of looking for it,” calling attention to privacy and security concerns.

Through the app’s search tool and publicly viewable friend lists, BuzzFeed said it found accounts of Biden’s children, grandchildren and senior White House officials.

By Friday night, Venmo accounts tied to the president and first lady Jill Biden were no longer online, Buzzfeed said.

Square Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey said Friday the payment processing company would “forever work” to make Bitcoin better. CFO Amrita Ahuja earlier said Square’s Bitcoin strategy hadn’t changed, and that they’re committed to “working towards a greener future.”

