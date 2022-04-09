(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Elon Musk, now Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, wondered if the social media platform “is dying,” just days after posting a poll on the site asking users if they want an edit button. (Twitter said it was already testing an edit button).

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in south Florida, ESPN reported, quoting his agent. He was 24.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will tie the knot on Saturday at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate of Peltz’s billionaire father, Nelson, the Independent reported. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria, and Peltz, an actress, will shell out a reported $3.3 million for the wedding.

Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the results and keeping his father, Donald Trump, in office, CNN reported. The messages, according to the network, were sent two days after Joe Biden was declared winner and were turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr.’s lawyer told CNN the messages to Meadows likely “originated” form someone else and were forwarded.

Republicans and Democrats are sharply divided on the news they trust, and that even includes weather reports. A new poll by the Economist and YouGov found a small proportion of Americans on both sides of the aisle trust only a handful of news organizations: The BBC, PBS and The Wall Street Journal. The most trusted? The Weather Channel, but Democrats have more faith in its accuracy, the poll showed.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. A Downing Street spokesperson said the trip was to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to discuss further financial and military aid as Ukraine continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again nearly two decades since they ended their first engagement.

