Fans of Britney Spears rallied outside a California courthouse Friday after a judge dissolved a conservatorship arrangement that has overseen the pop artist’s life for over a decade.

Spears had become increasingly vocal in recent months about her disdain for the arrangement, which prevented her from having control over her $60 million estate.

Taylor Swift dropped a rerecording of her 2012 album Red on Friday, part of an effort to gain control of her older work amid a feud with music manager Scooter Braun.

A 10-minute version of her hit song “All Too Well” was the most listened to song on Spotify on Friday, banking 6.7 million streams.

Swift released a short film on Friday evening to go with the song, starring actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

COP26 talks have run well into overtime but negotiations are reaching the final stretch. Global leaders are nearing a deal on global emissions trading that could speed reductions of greenhouse gases.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team defeated Mexico in a World Cup qualifier. It was the third win this year for the American team, which is ranked 13th.

Closing arguments will begin Monday in the homicide trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old who claims he acted in self defense when he killed two unarmed protesters and wounded a third during a chaotic Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020. Billionaire Bill Ackman weighed in on the trial, saying he believes Rittenhouse is a “civic-minded patriot.”

