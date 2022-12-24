(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the now-bankrupt trading firm borrowed funds that FTX’s customers had deposited on the exchange. Ellison, who has pleaded guilty to fraud charges, had previously denied that Alameda received any special treatment from FTX.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday at Place de la Republique in eastern Paris a day after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack French authorities say was racially motivated.

A massive winter storm that has battered a vast swath of the US and Canada is still grounding flights and keeping many holiday travelers off the roads. Thousands of people are without power, and in some areas it could be the coldest Christmas Eve on record. Adding to the holiday chaos, the extreme weather snarled logistics companies, with some deliveries unlikely to make it in time for Christmas.

Weekend holiday celebrations got another jolt early Saturday when users reported NORAD’s Santa Tracker was experiencing an outage. The site is back up, with Santa and his reindeer around Sapporo, Japan, around 9 a.m. ET.

