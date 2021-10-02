(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media on Saturday:

MSNBC reported Rudy Giuliani said in a deposition that he based his claims of election fraud partly on information he saw on Facebook.

The one-time New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump also didn’t make attempts to verify the accuracy of the allegations, nor did he reach out to the people who made them, the report said.

Twitter seemed ready to take Giuliani at his word.

MSNBC: Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement at age 66. “I’m throwing in the shoes,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in what the newspaper called “more a spoken-word performance than interview.”

Another vintage rock star, Mick Jagger, tweeted a photo of himself sipping beer from a bottle the day before a Rolling Stones show in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 30. Fans wondered how Jagger, 78, went unnoticed.

Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” hit theaters and streaming service HBO Max yesterday, and the title generated more than a million searches, according to Google Trends.

Reception for the film has been mostly positive so far. Online review aggregator Metacritic tabulated reviews from 43 critics and gave it a weighted average of 61 out of 100.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.